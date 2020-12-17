Premier coronavirus vaccinations get the warm shoulder in Aurora

1 of 8

AURORA | The buzz of anticipation was palpable Wednesday afternoon in a small conference room at The Medical Center of Aurora. Less than 100 steps from the lobby, a shot of hope appeared in the depths of the coronavirus pandemic.

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines began rolling out in Colorado and the rest of the United States on Monday. They rolled into Aurora Wednesday afternoon. Frontline medical workers at the hospital began receiving their shots.

Jeanna Brewer, a registered nurse in the Progressive Care Unit, worked in the COVID ward when the virus began to surge in March. She was first in line this week to get inoculated. First-tiered employees at TMCA are those that work in the ICU, Emergency Departments, Respiratory Therapy and COVID units, and beyond that, it was based on these first-tier employees availability for the first of their necessary shots.

As many as 85 front-line medical workers received the vaccine on the first day of distribution at TMCA, and the remaining 290 Pfizer vaccines will be administered by Friday, according to hospital officials.

TMCA received 375 vaccines from Pfizer and expect 2,100 next week of the Moderna vaccine, pending the FDA’s approval for emergency use authorization.