Polis, Crow and Aurora region health officials to talk COVID-19 in telephone-town-hall Wednesday

AURORA | Gov. Jared Pols and local public health officials will join Aurora Congressman Jason Crow for a virtual town hall Wednesday night to discuss coronavirus.

The town hall is Crow’s eleventh since the start of the pandemic in mid-March.

Along with the governor and Crow, Dr. Bernadette Albanese, an epidemiologist with Tri-County Health Department, will be available to answer COVID-19-related questions.

Tri-County health issued a mask mandate, which takes effect in Aurora on Thursday. The Aurora City Council declined to take up a special meeting on whether to opt out of the mandate, since Polis issued a state-wide mask requirement. Tri-County’s mandate is more strict, and unlike the state order, requires people to wear masks outdoors if they cannot maintain 6 feet between others for social distancing.

The state is closely watching each of the three counties Tri-County Health oversees — Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas — because cases are trending upward.

To join the town hall, participants can call 855-286-0296. The town hall begins at 5:30 p.m.