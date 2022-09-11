Police: Woman shot, wounded Saturday in northwest Aurora possibly due to road rage

AURORA | A road-rage incident may have led to an unidentified woman being shot and wounded while in northwest Aurora Saturday evening, according to Aurora police.

At about 6:30 p.m., police said in a social media post that the shooting occurred in the area of East Montview Avenue and Havana Street.

“A woman was shot and officers applied a tourniquet,” police said in a tweet. “The injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.”

In a later post, police said the shooting “was possibly due to road rage.”

Police said they were looking for a red SUV but offered no other details about the shooter.

Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.