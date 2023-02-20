POLICE: Woman shot, injured Saturday night in Aurora after domestic violence episode

AURORA | An unidentified woman was shot and injured Saturday night after a domestic violence episode in north Aurora, according to police.

Police said the woman suffered minor injuries from the shooting at about 9:45 p.m. somewhere near East Colfax Avenue and Idalia Street.

“The suspect has not been located,” police said Sunday.

No other details were released.

Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.