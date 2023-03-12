POLICE: Woman seriously injured during Sunday morning ‘road rage’ shooting in Aurora

AURORA | An unidentified woman was shot and seriously injured Sunday morning in Aurora in what is believed to be a road-rage incident after a car crash, police said.

The woman was apparently in or driving a car near East Smoky Hill Road and South Chambers Road just before 6 a.m. when the shooting occurred.

Police said the woman’s car crashed with a red SUV.

“After the crash, one of the occupants in the (SUV) shot the victim and ran away,” police said in a subsequent social media post. The red SUV had apparently been stolen.

The shooting victim “was taken to a hospital with serious injuries,” police said in a tweet Sunday morning. Police said the shooting suspect may be driving a red SUV.

Smoky Hill Road was closed between East Temple Drive and South Chambers Road for investigation.

Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.