POLICE: Woman found lying in Aurora street Monday was shot in the head

AURORA | A woman found dead Monday morning somewhere in the roadway at East Smith Road and Sable Boulevard died from a gunshot wound, according to Aurora police.

“At 6:11 this morning Aurora911 was notified of a woman laying in the roadway,” police said in a tweet. “Sadly, she was found deceased.”

Later, police said the death was a homicide.

“The woman, who has not yet been identified, had an apparent gunshot wound to the head,” Aurora police spokesperson Joe Moylan said in a statement. “The woman’s identity and official cause and manner of death will be released by the Adams County Coroner’s Office following notification of next of kin.”

The intersection was still closed for investigation at 2 p.m., police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Knight at 303.739.6982 or Det. Graw at 303.739.6213.

Investigators are interested in speaking with anyone who was in the area of East Smith Road and Sable Boulevard between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. Monday, Moylan said.