Police, state authorities search for missing 13-year-old Aurora girl

AURORA | The Colorado Bureau of Investigation on Thursday issued a statewide alert for a 13-year-old Aurora girl who has been missing for two days.

Investigators from across Colorado and Kansas are searching for Carma Harris, who was last seen shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of South Telluride Street near Mrachek Middle School, according to CBI.

Harris was last seen wearing a gray jacket or sweatshirt over a green tank top with black pants and white and black shoes. She stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds, and was last seen with a braided ponytail.

Police believe Harris may be bound for Wichita, Kansas.

She is considered “at-risk” due to her age, according to Aurora police.

Investigators are encouraging residents to watch for Harris on Greyhound buses, public transportation, convenience stores and truck stops.

Anyone who believes they have seen Harris, or has information related to her whereabouts, is encouraged to call 911.