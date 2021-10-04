Police seeking information after man shot dead Saturday in north Aurora alley

AURORA | Police are asking for information into the fatal shooting of a man Saturday night in a north Aurora alley.

Police were called to the alley behind the 1900 block of Del Mar Parkway at about 9:15 p.m. Saturday after reports of a shooting. There, officers said they encountered a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead after being rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

The man’s identity was not released pending investigation by the Adams County coroner’s office, which is standard police procedure.

Police said investigators are interviewing witnesses and trying to identify a suspect in the shooting.

“Detectives are asking anyone who may have observed this incident, and have not yet spoken to police, to please reach out to the Aurora Police Major Crimes Homicide Unit or the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867,” Aurora Police Agent Matthew Longshore said in a statement. Those providing tips can remain anonymous.