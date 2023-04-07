Police seeking details into fatal motorcycle crash

AURORA | Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that took place April 2 at South Tower Road and East Kansas Avenue.

According to a statement Thursday from the Aurora Police Department, slightly before 10 a.m. on April 2 officers responded to a crash where a motorcyclist lost control and came off his bike.

“The rider, an adult male, was not wearing a helmet and was transported to a local hospital where he tragically succumbed to his injuries days later on April 5,” the release said. “Investigators are working to determine what factors, if any, contributed to the crash.”

The rider’s identity will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office once his next of kin have been notified. This is Aurora’s 13th fatal crash of the year.

Police are asking anyone who has dash camera video footage or other information about the crash to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.