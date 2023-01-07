Police seeking details after woman shoots man in the leg at Aurora apartment

AURORA | Police released few details about a shooting Friday night that left an unidentified man with a gunshot wound in the leg.

Officers were called to an apartment on the 3800 block of South Kenton Way at about 8:30 p.m. to investigate a shooting.

There, police encountered a man who had been shot in the leg.

“The woman remained on scene to speak with Officers,” police said in a tweet. “The man was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury.”

Police said it was “unknown what preceded the shooting,” police said. “The man and woman know each other. We are not looking for any other people.”

Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.