Police seek information regarding juvenile sex assault at Aurora Sports Park

AURORA | The Aurora Police Department is soliciting the public’s help in searching for a man who sexually assaulted a juvenile at the Aurora Sports Park in March, according to a Friday evening news release.

According to police, at about 8 p.m. March 24, a man had “inappropriate sexual conduct” with a juvenile in a public restroom at the Aurora Sports Park at 19300 E. Colfax Ave.

The incident was reported to police on March 29 and is under investigation from the crimes against children unit. During the investigation detectives learned that a similar incident had taken place in November that had not been reported, the release said.

The department is asking people to “remain vigilant for suspicious activity in the area of the Aurora Sports Park” and to come forward if they have information about the assault or the identity of the suspect, who has yet to be identified.

“The suspect is described as being a light-skinned black male, with a thin build, approximately 5’9” in height, with short hair,” the release said. “He is reported to have a forearm tattoo that states either ‘Thug Life’ or ‘Young Life.’”

Information can be reported to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.