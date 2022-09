AURORA | Aurora police searching for the parents or guardians of a girl, estimated to be about 2 years old, found outside in north Aurora at about 6:30 p.m. Friday.

“Do you recognize this little girl?” police said in a tweet.

The girl was found near 142965 E. Montview Boulevard, near Sable Boulevard.

“Officers have been unable to locate her guardians,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 303-627-3100.