Police searching nationwide seeking man connected to Aurora murder

AURORA | Police have initiated a nationwide search for a man considered armed and dangerous in connection with an Aurora death Sunday and an attempted murder the day before in Elizabeth.

Police were called to a home at 1620 S. Granby St. at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday to investigate reports of a shooting, police said. Inside the house, they discovered a dead woman who had been shot.

“No one else was found in or around the home,” police said. The woman’s identity was not released.

Police said Ryan Scott Avery, 39, is a “person of interest” in the investigation, but they did not reveal his connection to the woman’s death, other than Avery and the woman knew each other.

Avery is described at a white male, 5-feet 11-inches tall, 155 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Considered armed and dangerous, there is a warrant for his arrest in connection with attempted murder charges stemming from an incident Saturday in Elizabeth, police said. Police said Avery was seen Saturday evening in Limon.

“He is believed to be driving a 2008 Silver Lexus IS 4-door bearing Colorado license plate BIX-360,” police said.

Police are asking the public to call 911 if they spot the car or Avery, and do not approach him.