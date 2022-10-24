Police searching for leads into shooting that left Aurora woman dead Sunday afternoon

AURORA | Police are searching for leads into what led to the shooting death of a 47-year-old unidentified woman Sunday afternoon inside a home on the 4100 block of South Mobile Circle.

Police were called to the home at about 2 p.m. to investigate reports of shooting, according to a statement issued by Aurora police spokesperson Agent Matthew Longshore.

They discovered a woman suffering from gunshot wounds and rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she later died from her injuries, police said.

“Currently, no arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified,” Longshore said in a statement Sunday night.

The identify of the woman will be released later by coroner officials.

Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.