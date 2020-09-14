Police searching for leads after 4 people shot in Aurora Sunday

AURORA | Aurora police are investigating two separate incidents that left four people shot Sunday afternoon and evening.

Investigators first responded to the Robinwood Condos on East Kentucky Avenue at 1:15 p.m. Sept. 13 after receiving a report that a person in the area had been shot, according to Officer Matt Longshore, spokesman for the Aurora Police Department.

Police eventually found a teenage boy who had been shot in the lower portion of his body, officials said via Twitter Sunday. The teen is expected to survive his injuries.

Detectives are still trying to determine what precipitated the shooting, Longshore said. It’s unclear if a gun was found at the scene.

Nearly 10 hours later, police responded to another shooting in the neighborhood just north of Utah Park at 12199 E. Oregon Drive. First responders found three adults who had been shot, Longshore said. All are expected to survive.

Investigators have scant details on what may have led to the triple shooting.

“We’re having a hard time getting cooperation out of the victims,” Longshore said.

Police do not believe the latter shooting was gang-related, according to Longshore.

Aurora has yet to tally a fatal shooting this month. That comes after an increase in gun violence in the city earlier this summer. The murder rate in the city increased by more than 80 percent between January of last year through the end of last month, Mayor Mike Coffman said in a recent tweet.

Anyone with any information related to Sunday’s shootings is encouraged to call the Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters who call the Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and be eligible for rewards up to $2,000.