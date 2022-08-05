Police searching for driver of early Friday Aurora hit-and-run that killed man, 2 dogs

AURORA | An unidentified man and two dogs were hit by a car and killed early Friday, and police are searching for the driver, who fled the scene on foot.

“The suspect is on the run…,” APD Agent Matthew Longshore said in a statement.

Police said the hit-and-run pedestrian collision happened at about 2:30 a.m. in the area of Reservoir Road and East Hampden Avenue, near the Cherry Creek State Park in Aurora.

Aurora Fire and Rescue workers responding to the car crash encountered a man and two dogs all dead, lying in nearby grass. A damaged Toyota Sequoia was abandoned in the center of Reservoir Road.

Police identified the dead man as being 41 years old, but released no other information about him.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that a Toyota Sequoia was…southbound on South Reservoir Road, just south of East Mansfield Avenue,” Longshore said. “The Toyota left the roadway, striking the pedestrian and two dogs on the sidewalk on the west side of Reservoir, killing all three of them.”

The Toyota also hit a nearby bus stop, numerous signs and an electrical box, police said.

“The Sequoia came to rest after driving over the center median,” Longshore said. “The driver of the Sequoia, an unknown man, left the scene on foot, leaving the vehicle behind, prior to officers’ arrival.”

Southbound Reservoir Road was closed for several hours during an investigation.

“This investigation is ongoing and will determine the speed of the vehicle prior to the crash, as well as any other contributing factors,” Longshore said.

The dead man’s identity will be released by coroner officials at a later date.

Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.

This is the 26th traffic-related fatality in 2022.