Police search for man accused of beating security guard outside Aurora King Soopers

AURORA | Several local organizations are offering a $9,000 reward for information related to the whereabouts of a man who violently assaulted a security guard outside of an Aurora King Soopers last week, according to Aurora police.

Investigators are searching for a man who assaulted a male security guard shortly after entering the King Soopers at East Mississippi Avenue and Chambers Road at approximately 11 p.m. on Oct. 6.

The suspected assailant, who can be seen in security camera footage wearing a maroon hoodie, glasses and a mustache, punched and kicked the security guard outside one of the store’s entrances several times.

The guard sustained serious injuries to his body and head, police said.

The Metro Denver Crime Stoppers and the Aurora Reward Fund are each offering rewards of up to $2,000 for information related to the unidentified man seen in the surveillance footage. King Soopers announced Monday the company is also offering a reward of $5,000 for pertinent information, bringing the total reward pot to$9,000.

Tipsters are encouraged Aurora Detective Antony Green at 303-739-6382.