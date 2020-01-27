Police search for driver who fled after striking, killing woman crossing north Aurora street Monday morning

AURORA | Aurora police are searching for the driver of a maroon Chevrolet Malibu who struck and killed a woman crossing Peoria Street early Monday morning.

Investigators believe the woman was struck shorty after 6 a.m. Jan. 27 while crossing Peoria near the intersection with East 17th Avenue, police said.

Police say the driver of a Malibu manufactured between 2007 and 2003 was driving north on Peoria when they struck the woman in the crosswalk.

The driver had a green light while crossing the intersection, meaning they had the right of way, and the woman was not heeding the crosswalk signal indicator when she crossed the street, police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. The Adams County Coroner’s Office is expected to identify the woman in the coming days.

Investigators are currently searching for the driver, who fled the scene.

Anyone with any information related to this incident or the location of the Chevy Malibu is encouraged to call Aurora Detective Chad Berger at 303-739-6623.

The incident Monday morning marks at least the second traffic-related death in Aurora this year, and the first such incident involving a pedestrian, according to information released by Aurora police.