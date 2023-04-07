Police search for answers following gunfight in west Aurora parking lot

AURORA | One man died as a result of a gunfight in a west Aurora parking lot Wednesday night and three others were seriously injured in the hectic escape that followed.

Aurora police described the string of incidents in a news release Thursday, which did not include any possible motive for the shooting.

At about 11 p.m., Aurora police responded to a report of gunfire in a shopping center parking lot in the 1600 block of South Havana Street.

Police said a silver Chevy Impala had pulled up alongside a Kia Forte in the parking lot, and the driver of the Impala, armed with a rifle, opened fire on the men in the driver seat and front passenger seat of the Forte.

The front seat passenger was shot. He and the driver of the Forte got out, brandished firearms of their own and shot the driver of the Impala. A female passenger in the Forte also exited the car at that time and ran into the nearby grocery store.

The driver of the Impala limped back to his vehicle and was driven by an unknown person, who accompanied him in the Impala to the hospital, where the driver ultimately died from his injuries.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Forte and his male passenger sped away, leaving the female behind at the grocery store.

Near the intersection of Peoria Street and Del Mar Parkway, they crashed into a Kia Soul, and both men were ejected from the car, suffering critical injuries. The female driver of the Soul sustained serious injuries but is expected to survive.

Aurora police are encouraging anyone with information about the case who hasn’t already spoken to an investigator to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Police said in a statement that they are specifically interested in contacting the passenger who accompanied the alleged shooter in the Chevy Impala.

The identity of the shooter will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office after his family is notified.