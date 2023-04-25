Police say potential threat at Smoky Hill High School not ‘credible’

AURORA | Police responded Tuesday morning to reports of a threat at Smoky Hill High School, but at this time there appears to be no credible threat.

A message sent to Smoky Hill families Tuesday morning said that the district was “aware of a potential threat against Smoky Hill High School that is circulating on social media and in the community.”

“Law enforcement and district security are investigating the threat,” the message said. “Out of an abundance of caution, district security and the Aurora Police Department will have an increased presence at the school today.”

Aurora Police Department spokesperson Sydney Edwards said that police received several tips Monday evening and this morning about the potential threat, but that nothing has come out of it.

“As of right now, there doesn’t seem to be a credible threat to the school,” she said.

SROs were on scene Tuesday and the department also sent some additional officers to the school, Edwards said.

The tips were only about one potential threat, and did not appear to be a repeat of the fake school shooting threats that were sent to a swath of Colorado schools in February.