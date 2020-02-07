Police say man is ‘powder puff bandit,’ used makeup to hide face tattoos during robberies

AURORA | Authorities have arrested a suspected bank robber who investigators believe used elaborate makeup to conceal several conspicuous tattoos on his face.

Aurora police announced on Feb. 4 that 32-year-old Paul Hernandez was arrested in Broomfield on suspicion of robbing a trio of banks across the metro area last month.

Police deemed Hernandez the “powder puff bandit” because he is suspected of lathering his face in makeup to hide several prominent tattoos on his forehead, chin, cheeks and neck.

Hernandez is suspected of robbing three banks in five days last month, according to the local division of the FBI. He is accused of robbing the TCF Bank at 1710 S. Havana St. in Aurora on Jan. 17.

He hit two other banks in Arvada and Denver on Jan. 22 while wearings sunglasses, a dark jacket and sunglasses, according to information released by the FBI.

Hernandez is being held on felony robbery charges at the Arapahoe County jail in lieu of posting a $75,000 cash or surety bond, according to county records.

He’s scheduled to appear in Arapahoe County District Court at 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 20.