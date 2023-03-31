Police say Englewood man shot dead his wife in driveway Thursday morning

AURORA | Deputies say an Englewood man shot his wife to death in their driveway Thursday morning and then crashed his car as he sped away from the scene.

Arapahoe County sheriff deputies were called by  neighbors to the home at 5280 S. Geneva Way at about 8 a.m. to respond to a domestic disturbance.

David Lechner. Photo via Arapahoe County Sheriff Department

“When they arrived, they found a deceased female, age 42, in the driveway with a gunshot wound,” sheriff spokeswoman Ginger Delgado said in a statement. “The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle and crashed a short distance away.”

Later identified as David Samuel Lechner, 45, he was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for “superficial injuries.”

Investigators said neighbors were unsuccessful in trying to stop Lechner from fleeing the scene after the shooting.

Lechner is being held without bond in the Arapahoe County jail and faces charges of first degree murder, aggravated assault and domestic violence.

