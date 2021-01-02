Police say drugs may have prompted Aurora double shooting Saturday

AURORA | Aurora police said two men were shot and wounded early Saturday, possibly near East 16th Avenue and Hannover Street.

Police said the gunshot injuries were non-life-threatening. Neither the men’s ages nor their identities were released. The men said the shooting occurred at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

The shooting “may be related to drug activity,” police said in a tweet, and a suspect was described only as a black male.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.