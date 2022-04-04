Police say Aurora pedestrian fatality involved hit-and run driver Saturday

AURORA | Police said a pedestrian struck by a car and killed Saturday night in Aurora is a case of hit and run, although a second motorist who also struck the man stopped and stayed on the scene, according to police.

“It is believed that at least one vehicle traveling north on South Buckley Road at East Exposition Drive struck an adult male pedestrian who was walking (west) across South Buckley Road,” police said about the fatality, which happened at about 9:30 p.m. A second motorist also struck the man and stopped.

“The driver of that vehicle remained on scene, and no drugs or alcohol is suspected to be contributing factors,” police said.

The unidentified pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity will be released at a later time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.