Police report standoff in north Aurora with armed homicide suspect

AURORA | Police say SWAT officers have been negotiating for about four hours with a man they say is an armed homicide suspect, with no sign yet of an end to the standoff at an Aurora home.

Police said “multiple officers” were in the area of 400 Oswego Street.

“A suspect wanted for Homicide is inside a home in the area,” police said in a tweet.

Police reported the standoff at about 4:30 p.m. and advised residents via reverse 911 to stay away from the area.

“If you live in the area, please stay inside and away from your windows,” police said.

At about 8 p.m., police said negotiations with the man were continuing by phone.

Police did not say if others were inside the house.