Police offering $4K for info on slaying of 22-year-old in InTown Suites parking lot

AURORA | Aurora police on Wednesday increased the reward available to anyone who provides information related to the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man in an Aurora parking lot last week.

Authorities are now offering $4,000 to tipsters who relay legitimate information related to the slaying of Landon Monceau last weekend. Monceau was found shot in a parking lot beside the InTown Suites at 2221 S. Havana St. shortly before 10 p.m. May 18, according to police.

He was pronounced dead at a local hospital the following morning.

Investigators have yet to make any arrests or identify any suspects in connection with the fatal shooting.

Informants are encouraged to call Detective Jamie Krieger at 303-739-6113 or the Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.