Police: Man shot, wounded Saturday night in Aurora after possible ‘road rage’ incident

AURORA | An unidentified man was shot and wounded Saturday night after what police said was a possible case of road rage in south-central Aurora.

Police closed all lanes at Chambers Road and East Evans Avenue at about 7 p.m., saying only that a man was taken to a hospital with “serious injuries,” and there was no suspect information.

The intersection and roads were reopened at about 11 p.m.

“This case is currently being investigated by our Major Crimes Unit,” police said later on social media.

Police said any witnesses who didn’t want to speak to police at the time are asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.