Police: Longmont postal worker shot, killed by ex-girlfriend

DENVER | Police have arrested an ex-girlfriend of a postal worker who was shot and killed while delivering mail in Longmont.

The 26-year-old suspect, Devan Schreiner, of Fort Collins, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of first-degree murder for the death of Jason Schaefer, 33, and is being held at the Boulder County Jail.

An arrest affidavit shows that the two were involved in an ongoing child custody dispute, the Boulder Daily Camera reported.

Jail records do not list an attorney who can speak on Schreiner’s behalf.

The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon in Longmont.

“This crime appears to be an isolated incident and an act of domestic violence,” Longmont Deputy Police Chief Jeff Satur wrote in a news release.

Schreiner had also worked at the Longmont postal office until she was fired two weeks ago because of an incident between her and Schaefer.

The U.S. Postal Service said in a statement that the agency would be “providing resources” to all Longmont employees. Police are withholding photos of the suspect, pending additional witness interviews.