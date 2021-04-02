Police kill man during confrontation in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD | An investigation is underway after police shot and killed a man during a confrontation in Lakewood.

Lakewood police were called to an apartment complex just before 3 a.m. Thursday after someone reported that his neighbor was throwing rocks at his door and then brandished a gun. The suspect barricaded himself in his apartment when police arrived and threatened to kill officers if they tried to enter.

The West Metro SWAT Team responded and tried to negotiate with the man. Police say that just before 6 a.m., the suspect came out onto his balcony and fired at officers with what was believed to be a pistol. On another occasion, he brandished what appeared to be a sawed-off shotgun, prompting a SWAT member to shoot him with a single round.

Investigators later determined that both of the man’s weapons were toy pellet guns.

The 35-year-old suspect’s name has not been released, and the Lakewood officer has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.