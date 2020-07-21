Police investigating overnight double shooting in Aurora

AURORA | Two men were injured in a double shooting in Aurora early Tuesday morning, police said via Twitter.

Both men are expected to survive their injuries.

First responders responded to the incident at 1035 S. Elkhart Way shortly after midnight July 21, according to information released by Aurora police.

It’s currently unclear what led to the shooting, or how the men who were shot know each other.

Suspect information was not immediately released.

Anyone with any information related to this shooting is encouraged to call the Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. The local branch of Crime Stoppers U.S.A. offers rewards of up to $2,000 for legitimate information.