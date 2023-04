AURORA | Police announced Wednesday afternoon they were investigating a non-fatal shooting near the intersection of East Fifth Place and North Iola Street in west Aurora.

According to a tweet, one victim was transported to a local hospital with an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.