Police investigating fatal stabbing in north Aurora Saturday night

AURORA | Aurora police say they have identified a “person of interest” but have yet to make any arrests in connection with a fatal stabbing Saturday night.

Police did not disclose names or details of the person being questioned nor the victim.

Aurora officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Emporia Street shortly after 9:30 p.m. Aug. 24 after receiving a report of a stabbing in the area, according to an Aurora Police Department news release.

First responders found a man who had been stabbed, police said. He was later declared dead at a local hospital.

The Adams County Coroner’s Office is expected to identify the slain man in coming days.

Police have identified an adult person of interest in connection with the fatal stabbing, but had not many any arrests in the case as of Monday afternoon, according to Officer Anthony Camacho, spokesman for Aurora police.

Police have not specified whether the slain man was found in a home or on the street.

Anyone with any potential information related to this stabbing is encouraged to call Aurora detectives at 303-739-6117. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can also call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. The Metro Denver Crime Stoppers offer rewards of up to $2,000 for legitimate information.