Police investigating fatal shooting Monday in northwest Aurora

AURORA | Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the early hours of Monday morning in northwest Aurora, according to a news release from the Aurora Police Department.

Around midnight., patrol officers responded to a report of a crash in the 2200 block of Oakland Street. A caller told 911 dispatchers that a pickup truck hit a parked car, the release said.

At the scene, officers found an unresponsive man in the driver’s side of the truck. Officers provided first aid until medical personnel arrived, the release said. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

Hospital staff told officers that the victim was apparently suffering from a gunshot wound, the release said. The case is being treated as a homicide. There is no information about a potential suspect at this time.

The man’s identity and official cause of death will be released at a later date by the Adams County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.