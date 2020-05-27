Police investigating after teen shot, wounded in Aurora late Tuesday

AURORA | Aurora police are looking into what precipitated an argument that left a teenager with a gunshot wound to the arm Tuesday evening.

Investigators have determined that a 19-year-old man was shot in the arm shortly after 9:20 p.m. May 26 while he was near East Colfax Avenue and Dallas Street, police wrote in a tweet. Family members drove the unidentified wounded teen to a hospital before officers arrived.

Police believe the man engaged in some kind of altercation with another person moments before the shooting. The shooter remains at large, a spokesperson for Aurora police confirmed.

Detectives currently do not have any details on the suspect “because the victim is uncooperative,” a spokesperson wrote in an email.

Investigators believe the shooting Tuesday night is an isolated incident and does not present an ongoing threat to public safety.