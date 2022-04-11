Police investigate two double shootings in Aurora Monday morning

AURORA | Police are investigating two double-shootings from Monday, leaving two teenagers wounded just after midnight, and a man and woman injured during a shooting later that morning.

Shortly after midnight, police said officers were called to a double shooting at East Alameda Avenue and South Peoria Street. Officers responded to a report of street racers blocking the intersection and setting off fireworks. When they arrived, officers encountered a teenage boy and girl who had both been shot, the police said on Twitter.

Both victims are expected to survive. No suspects have been located.

Several hours later, police said they were investigating another double shooting, this one in the 1300 block of Xanadu Street.

An adult man and woman were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.The man in critical condition, police said.

An unidentified male suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting, according to the department.

Anyone with information from either shooting is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.