Police investigate multiple shootings across Colorado, including Aurora

DENVER | Police on Monday were investigating several shootings in the Denver area and Colorado Springs that left seven people wounded.

In Colorado Springs, two juveniles were shot in a parking lot outside The Citadel mall after a disturbance that started inside the mall, police spokesperson Lt. Pam Castro said.

KKTV reported that one of the victims was a 12-year-old girl who happened to be walking by when the shooting started in a dispute involving an ex- and current boyfriend of a girl. The 12-year-old is expected to survive. A boy was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound in his chest and a bullet graze on his arm.

In Denver, two men and a woman were wounded in a shooting near a homeless shelter downtown early Monday and were taken to the hospital, police said. Another person was injured in a shooting in west Denver. Details of their injuries were released.

Meanwhile, a woman who was shot in the shoulder in Aurora took herself to the hospital around 1 a.m. Monday, police said.

A dispute Sunday in the parking lot of a central Aurora apartment complex led to the shooting of three people, seriously injuring all of them, police said.

The shootings occurred in the parking lot of Park Place at Expo Apartments, 10623 E. Exposition Ave., and were reported by police on Twitter at about 1:15 p.m. Sunday.

Police did not release any identifying information about the victims, what let to the shootings or who the shooting suspect or suspects were.

Police said medics transported one of the victims to a nearby hospital, and the other two found their own way before police arrived.

“All have serious injuries but (are) expected to survive,” police said in a social media post. “Circumstances leading up to the shooting are still being determined. Suspect descriptions are still being obtained.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.