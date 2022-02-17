Police indicate man shot, killed wife in Aurora before turning gun on himself Thursday

AURORA | Police said domestic violence may have let to a shooting Thursday morning that left one woman dead and her husband wounded.

Police were called to an apartment in the 290 block of South Jasper Circle at about 7 a.m. after reports of gunfire and arguing.

When police arrived, they discovered a woman, 38, dead from a gunshot wound. The woman’s 28-year-old husband was also wounded, apparently self-inflicted, Aurora Police Agent Matthew Longshore said during a press conference.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.

Police said an unidentified teenager was also found in the home, uninjured. That person was expected to be interviewed by police and released to an agency for care.

Police said officers had previously been to the residence to investigate domestic violence complaints. Longshore did not detail the past calls.