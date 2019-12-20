Police identify man accused of murdering woman in Aurora home as Dale Bauder, 56

AURORA | Aurora police have arrested a 56-year-old man in connection with the apparent murder of a female family member Dec. 15.

Investigators with the Aurora Police Department were dispatched to a home at 2402 S. Fraser St. shortly after 8:30 p.m. Dec. 15 to assist paramedics with a call regarding an unresponsive woman in the residence.

First responders found an unidentified woman with undisclosed, life-threatening injuries, according to Officer Tony Camacho, spokesman for the Aurora Police Department.

She died at a local hospital as a result of those injuries Dec. 20, police said.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office is expected to identify the slain woman in coming days.

Investigators arrested Dale Bauder Dec. 16, he as been charged with attempted first-degree murder and assault in connection with the killing, according to Colorado Bureau of Investigation records.

The three charges on which police arrested Bauder carried “family” designations, according to CBI records. Citing an ongoing investigation, police declined to specify any relation between Bauder and the woman, or any details of her injuries.

Prosecutors have since levied six charges against Bauder, although three of the counts are sentence enhancers and would only come into effect if Bauder were to be convicted. Felony strangulation and felony assault accompany the top murder charge, according to CBI data.

Bauder was previously found guilty of misdemeanor domestic violence-related charges in Aurora in April 2008.

Bauder is currently being held at the Arapahoe County jail on a $500,000 bond, according to county records. His bond will be stripped if the top charge is amended from attempted murder to murder. That amendment process is “in the works,” according to Camacho.

Bauder is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. on Dec. 30, according to county records.

He will turn 57 years old in jail tomorrow, Dec. 21.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Aurora detectives at 303-739-6172.