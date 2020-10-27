Police ID ‘person of interest’ connected to north Aurora shooting early Sunday

AURORA | Aurora police have identified a “person of interest” in connection with a shooting near the intersection of East 14th Avenue and Jamaica Street early Sunday morning, according to a department spokesman.

Officer Matt Longshore said investigators have interviewed a person about their possible involvement in the shooting that left one man in critical condition, though no charges had been recommended as of Monday.

“This is still very early in the investigation,” Longshore wrote in an email. “Detectives are still trying to locate and interview witnesses.”

Aurora police responded to the north Aurora intersection upon receiving reports of a shooting at about 12:35 a.m. Oct. 25, police said via Twitter.

It’s unclear how many times the man injured in the shooting was shot, though investigators located a weapon at the scene. Police are still trying to determine whether the man who was shoot knew the shooter.

The man who was shot remained in critical condition at a local hospital as of Monday morning.

Anyone who may have information related to this shooting is encouraged to contact the local branch of Crime Stoppers U.S.A. by calling 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for monetary rewards.