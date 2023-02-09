POLICE: Hit-and-run suspect shoots at, injures, witness giving chase in Aurora Wednesday

AURORA | An unidentified man who chased someone he saw crash into a car and drive away was shot and injured when the hit-and-run suspect opened fire, police said.

Police said the shooting victim saw the driver of a white SUV crash into a parked car sometime Wednesday night somewhere near East Sixth Avenue and Potomac Street. The shooting was reported in a police tweet at about 9:30 p.m.

The “victim chased the suspect,” police said. The fleeing suspect opened fire on the pursing witness somewhere near East Sixth Avenue and Toledo Street in central Aurora.

The man giving chase was struck in the arm and chest during the shooting, police said. He is reported to be in stable condition and speaking with police investigators.

No other details were released.