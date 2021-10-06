Police hike reward to $3,000 for information into Aug. 6 fatal hit-and-run motorcycle crash

AURORA | Police have increased the reward for information to help them identify a hit-and-run driver that they say killed a motorcyclist Aug. 6 in east-central Aurora.

Police said the reward for information into the crash has been raised from $2,000 to $3,000.

For weeks, police have been searching for leads into who was driving what they believe to be was a black SUV that could be a 2001-2009 Chevrolet Trailblazer or GMC Envoy or GMC Acadia or Oldsmobile Bravada when the car hit a motorcyclist at about 11 p.m. at Havana Street and East First Avenue.

The driver of the SUV turned left in front the motorcyclist, striking him, police said. The motorcyclist was thrown from his bike and found unconscious by rescuers. He died later at a local hospital from injuries sustained in the crash.

Police said the driver of the SUV continued after the collision eastbound on East First Avenue.

The victim of the crash was not identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Aurora Police Traffic Investigations Unit or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. By using Crime Stoppers tipsters can remain anonymous and become eligible for the increased reward.