Police, FBI search for Aurora bank robber

AURORA | Authorities are searching for a man suspected of robbing an Aurora bank Friday afternoon.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who entered the TCF Bank at 17109 S. Havana Street shortly after 2:30 p.m. Jan. 17 and demanded money, according to information released by the local division of the FBI.

The man is believed to stand 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weigh about 135 pounds. He entered the bank wearing a black beanie, black sunglasses, a black sweatshirt and black jeans.

The suspect did not present a weapon while robbing the bank, authorities said. He ran away from the bank headed east, according to the FBI.

Anyone with any information related to this robbery is encouraged to call the Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. The Crime Stoppers offers rewards of up to $2,000 for legitimate information.