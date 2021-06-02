Police: Driver hits Fort Logan National Cemetery headstones

DENVER | Authorities in Colorado have launched an investigation after a woman drove her car into multiple headstones at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver on Memorial Day.

The Denver Police Department said the woman, who was not identified, sideswiped two vehicles parked in the cemetery parking lot before continuing on and crashing into the headstones, KMGH-TV reported.

“It just got worse and worse,” said Antonio Moran, who was at the cemetery during the incident honoring his veteran family members. The car drove through the lawn, hit other vehicles and slid into multiple gravestones, Moran said, noting there were several people at the cemetery at the time of the crash.

No injuries were reported, and police did not immediately reveal how many headstones were damaged. Some headstones were completely ripped out of the ground and others were broken in half, Moran said.

“It’s just crazy,” he said. “This day is supposed to be about honoring and giving respects and remembering the veterans that gave their lives for this country, so the fact that someone made these kind of choices and disrupted a cemetery out of all places, it’s sad.”

The driver was arrested and is being held on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said.