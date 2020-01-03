Police said man shot in the head early Friday near Colfax was homicide

AURORA | Aurora police say a man who died after being shot in the head early Friday on Havana Street near Colfax was a homicide.

Police were called to an alley on the 1400 block of Havana Street at about 2 a.m. on report of a man with a head injury. The man, who was not identified, died shortly after from a gunshot wound the head, police said.

No other details were released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Agent H. Graw at 303-739-6213.

“Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2000 by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867,” police said Friday on a communications blog.

This shooting is the latest in a spate of Aurora homicides.

APD arrested and charged two juveniles Thursday with first degree murder after human remains were found in what was earlier considered a missing persons case. A man suspected of shooting and killing a juvenile inside an Aurora JCPenney store made his first court appearance Monday. APD also arrested a suspect Tuesday in connection with a Christmas day shooting death.