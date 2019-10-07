Heather Ridge Apartments reopened after gunfire arrest

AURORA | Aurora police have taken a suspect into custody after originally closing all entrances to the Heather Ridge Apartments and are advising residents to stay indoors due to possible gun shots being fired.

“There is no longer an active threat,” the Aurora Police Department said on Twitter. Roads in the area will soon be reopened.

Police responded about 4 p.m. Monday to an “armed party who may have fired a weapon in the air at the Heather Ridge Apartments” near the intersection of East Iliff Avenue and South Vaughn Way, the Aurora Police Department said on Twitter. Police also advised area residents to stay out of the area.

As of 4:25 p.m., officers were trying to negotiate a “peaceful resolution,” police said.

Police advised residents to stay indoors and “shelter in place.” Cherry Creek School District school buses were stopped on routes near the apartment complex.