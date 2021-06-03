Police: Carjacking suspect shot and killed in Arvada

DENVER | Officers on Wednesday shot and killed a man who was suspected of stealing a car from a driver at gunpoint in Arvada, police said.

The carjacking was reported at a Target store in Arvada. The man, who appeared to be in his 20s, left the commercial area and drove into a neighborhood, where he struck a fire hydrant, severely damaging the vehicle, said Detective David Snelling, a spokesperson for Arvada police. The man allegedly pointed a gun at a person who responded to the crash, he said.

When officers arrived, a shot was fired from inside the vehicle and officers fired back, killing the suspect, Snelling said. It was not immediately clear who the suspect was firing at, he said. A handgun was found inside the vehicle, he said.

“We’re very lucky no one else was hurt,” Snelling said.

The shooting came three days after Denver police shot a man they say threatened officers with an assault weapon. He died at a hospital later Sunday.