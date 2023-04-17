Police: Boy, 17, faces manslaughter charges after deadly Aurora gun assembly lesson

AURORA | An Aurora teen faces manslaughter charges after fatally shooting his friend Sunday night while taking apart a handgun, according to police.

The shooting occurred at about 10:45 p.m. during a house party in the 1700 block of Fulton Street, police said in a statement.

One 17-year-old boy was demonstrating how to disassemble his handgun, while a second boy, also 17, followed along, disassembling another handgun. The second boy’s gun went off, striking the boy who was giving the demonstration in the chest.

Police arrived first and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the victim until Aurora Fire Rescue paramedics took over. The shooting victim was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The suspected shooter was arrested. Police said the boy faces charges of felony manslaughter and unlawful possession of a handgun by a juvenile. Because the suspect is a minor being charged in juvenile court, police declined to release his name.

The victim will be identified by the Adams County Coroner’s Office, according to police.