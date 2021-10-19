Police: Boy, 14, dies after being struck by juvenile driver in a stolen car in Aurora

AURORA | A 14-year-old boy died after being struck by a car in south Aurora Monday night by a driver who fled the scene on foot, police said.

Rescuers were called to the crash on the 1300 block of South Chambers Circle and discovered that a 14-year-old boy had been trapped under a 2006 Chrysler Town and Country minivan after being struck.

“The Aurora Fire Rescue Department had to extricate the male from under the vehicle,” Aurora Police Lt. Chris Amsler said in a statement. “Sadly, the young man did not survive the crash and was pronounced at the scene.”

It appears the driver, identified only as a juvenile female, struck the boy, who clung to the car from the hood. He slid from there and was run over, police said.

Police said the car had previously been reported as stolen. The driver of the car fled after the crash but later returned, police said.

“At this time no arrests have been made and the investigation is on-going,” Amsler said.

Neither the boy nor the driver were identified.