Police ask public’s help locating Aurora tattoo shop shooting suspect

AURORA | Aurora police are seeking the public’s help in finding a tattoo shop shooting suspect with a distinctive tattoo on his face.

Police said Norberto “Robert” Flores, 41, is suspected of shooting two people Dec. 21 inside an Aurora tattoo shop, 13990 E. Mississippi Ave. Channel 7 News reported that the shooting victims were injured but not killed.

Flores is 5-feet 7-inches tall, 200 pounds and has tattoos on his head, arms, hands and fingers.

A tattoo on his left cheek says, “ready to die.”

Police said he was last seen in Lakewood and Denver, and that he has family ties in San Antonio.

Police said they believe Flores is armed.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.