Police arrest 1 after triple shooting in north Aurora Sunday morning

AURORA | Aurora police on Sunday arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of eluding authorities following a triple shooting near East 17th Avenue and Fulton Street.

Officers arrested the suspect “after a short vehicle pursuit” in the early morning hours of June 14, police wrote in a tweet.

The man who was arrested was taken into custody shortly after a shooting that left three Latino men wounded, police said.

The three men, two of whom are 20 and one is 19, drove themselves to a local hospital after they had been shot. All three were in stable condition as of Monday afternoon, according to Officer Matt Longshore, spokesman for the Aurora Police Department.

Investigators are still determining how the man arrested on the felony eluding charge is, if at all, related to the shooting.

“There are no charges associated with the shooting,” Longshore wrote in an email. “It is unknown at this point in the investigation if he was actually involved in the shooting or not.”

Police declined to release the name or booking photo of the man who was arrested.